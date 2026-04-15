Siddaramaiah submits charter of demands to Modi, seeks central support for projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday presented a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to address a range of pending development issues and extend financial support for key projects.

The memorandum was submitted during the Prime Minister’s visit to Bengaluru, where he attended an event at the Adichunchanagiri Math. In his representation, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s significant contribution to the national economy across sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services, while stressing the need for greater central assistance.

Among the major demands was the revival of a proposed railway coach factory in Kolar, for which land has already been allocated. The state also sought inclusion of the Bengaluru–Mysuru stretch in a proposed high-speed rail corridor and called for progress on the Bengaluru–Mumbai bullet train project.

Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to expedite funding for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and release pending allocations under key schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission and grants recommended by the Finance Commission for local bodies.

Raising infrastructure concerns, he noted the absence of major new national highway projects in the state over the past decade and sought approval for pending proposals. He also requested revenue deficit grants and additional funds to support infrastructure development in Bengaluru.