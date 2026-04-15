Siddaramaiah submits charter of demands to Modi, seeks central support for projects
Karnataka seeks funds, infrastructure approvals and policy backing during Prime Minister’s visit
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday presented a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to address a range of pending development issues and extend financial support for key projects.
The memorandum was submitted during the Prime Minister’s visit to Bengaluru, where he attended an event at the Adichunchanagiri Math. In his representation, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s significant contribution to the national economy across sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services, while stressing the need for greater central assistance.
Among the major demands was the revival of a proposed railway coach factory in Kolar, for which land has already been allocated. The state also sought inclusion of the Bengaluru–Mysuru stretch in a proposed high-speed rail corridor and called for progress on the Bengaluru–Mumbai bullet train project.
Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to expedite funding for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and release pending allocations under key schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission and grants recommended by the Finance Commission for local bodies.
Raising infrastructure concerns, he noted the absence of major new national highway projects in the state over the past decade and sought approval for pending proposals. He also requested revenue deficit grants and additional funds to support infrastructure development in Bengaluru.
On water-related issues, the Chief Minister pressed for early clearance of the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project and financial support for the Upper Bhadra Project, along with national project status. He also called for implementation of tribunal awards and equitable water sharing under interlinking initiatives.
The memorandum further included demands related to social policy and regional development, such as inclusion of the state’s reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule, enhanced support for the Kalyana Karnataka region, and the establishment of public sector units in northern districts.
Additionally, Siddaramaiah sought approval for major energy and healthcare projects, including the Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project and the setting up of an AIIMS facility in Raichur.
He said timely action on these requests would help address concerns of imbalance and strengthen cooperative federalism, while supporting Karnataka’s continued contribution to national growth.
With IANS inputs
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