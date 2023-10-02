Siddaramaiah's perspective: Rajiv Gandhi's decentralisation and Mahatma Gandhi's women's reservation dream

Mahatma Gandhi's dream of decentralisation and reservation for women was prefaced by Rajiv Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 2023 Gandhi Gram Puraskar ceremony and Swachh Survekshan Rural State-level award distribution programme organised by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department held at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

“Decentralisation was Gandhi's dream. This is the only way democracy can succeed. He believed that the development of the country and the state would be possible. Thus he advocated ‘gram swaraj’, said Siddaramaiah.