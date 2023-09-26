B'luru bandh not in interest of state, says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

The statements should not be issued for the sake of politics. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda had written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery dispute. "It is a welcome step. But, his statement alleging failure of the state government is politics. The state government has always protected the interests of the people and land," he said.

"The power is not important to us. For us the interest of people is more important. We believe in this," he stated.

On the Karnataka bandh call given on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the Supreme Court had given the directive not to stage bandh or protest. "We will not obstruct the protest," he said.

"So far, there is no distress formula. We have been praying for the distress formula before the Supreme Court and tribunals. When rains fail, the distress will set in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. During those years, the distress should be shared. While sharing the distress, there must be a formula, he maintained. Another solution is, if there is a Mekedatu reservoir, which will have a capacity of 67 tmc of water, the water stored here, could be given to Tamil Nadu in distress situations like this. It tends to be in both the states. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be benefitted from this," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained.