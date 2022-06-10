Sikar lawyer immolates self, tries to drag SDM too while protesting

An advocate Hansraj Malviya (40) died in Sikar district of Rajasthan after he self immolated himself protesting alleged harassment by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police said.



The lawyer was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his death.



As per police officials, he immolated himself on Thursday and then tried to barge into SDM Rakesh Kumar's cabin to drag him from his seat.