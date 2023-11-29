Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Kharge, Rahul hail rescue of 41 workers

After 41 trapped workers were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi said that "it is a matter of great relief and joy while congratulating the team involved in the rescue operation".

Kharge also urged the government to provide prompt health benefits and appropriate compensation to the workers and demanded for safety audit of all under-construction projects to be conducted.

"It is a matter of great relief and joy for all of us that the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, for the last 17 days were taken out of the tunnel safely today," he wrote on X.