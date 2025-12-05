Simone Tata, former Lakmé and Westside leader, dies at 95
Simone Tata was the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata and the mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata
Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata and mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, passed away on 5 December 2025 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a brief illness. She was 95.
Earlier this year, she had been receiving treatment for symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and was airlifted from Dubai to Mumbai in August for specialised care under Dr Farokh Udwadia, according to reports.
A statement from Tata Sons paid tribute to her life and legacy: “Ms Simone will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. May her soul rest in peace and God give us the strength to overcome this loss.”
The last respects will be observed on 6 December from 9 am to 10.30 am at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba, followed by a mass at 11 am.
Born Simon Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, in March 1930, she first visited India in 1953 at the age of 23. During the trip, she met Naval Tata, who was 26 years her senior and divorced. The couple married in 1955 and settled permanently in Mumbai.
Simone Tata played a pivotal role in shaping India’s retail and beauty sectors. She led Lakmé from the early 1980s until its sale to Hindustan Unilever in 1996, a move that funded the creation of Westside under Trent Ltd., which she headed until her retirement in 2006. She also served on the board of Tata Industries, further expanding her influence in Indian business.
The Tata Group founded Lakmé in 1952 following a suggestion from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to develop a domestic cosmetics brand for Indian women. Under Simone Tata’s leadership, Lakmé grew to become a household name, while Westside became one of India’s leading department store chains.
In later years, she largely withdrew from public life. She was last seen in October 2024 at the funeral of her stepson, Ratan Tata, who passed away due to Parkinson’s disease-related complications.
With Agency Inputs
