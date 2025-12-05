Simone Tata, former Lakmé and Westside leader, dies at 95

Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata and mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, passed away on 5 December 2025 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a brief illness. She was 95.

Earlier this year, she had been receiving treatment for symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and was airlifted from Dubai to Mumbai in August for specialised care under Dr Farokh Udwadia, according to reports.

A statement from Tata Sons paid tribute to her life and legacy: “Ms Simone will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. May her soul rest in peace and God give us the strength to overcome this loss.”