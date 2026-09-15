SIR in Jharkhand: EC extends deadline for filing claims, objections to 30 Sept.

Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Tuesday, 15 September, said the Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to the deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls till 30 September.

However, October 19 will remain the date for the publication of the revised voter list.

This was the second extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Initially, the period for filing claims and objections was from 5 August to 4 September, and the final electoral roll was to be published on 7 October. Later, the EC extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to 15 September, while the publication of the revised voter list was deferred to 19 October.

"Considering the convenience of voters, the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR from 4 September to 15 September. In view of requests received from various stakeholders and the volume of Form-6, Form-7, and Form-8 applications being submitted, the deadline has now been extended one final time to September 30," Kumar said.

Indian citizens, who attain the age of 18 by October 1, 2026, and whose names are not included in the draft electoral rolls, should avail the opportunity and fill out Form-6 within the stipulated timeframe, the chief electoral officer said.

"People can use Form 7 to lodge objections to the deletion of names from the electoral roll, and Form 8 to transfer their names to their respective polling stations or to correct existing entries," he added.

As many as 4.86 lakh applications had been received under Form-6 till Monday, 5,689 objections under Form-7 and 3.11 lakh applications under Form-8.

The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls in Jharkhand on August 5 after deleting 43.61 lakh names.

The state had 2.64 crore electors before the SIR exercise began. Following the exercise, the draft electoral roll contains 2.21 crore voters, including 1.12 crore men, 1.08 crore women and 260 third-gender voters.

The enumeration exercise was conducted between 30 June and 29 July.