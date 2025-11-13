SIR Phase II: Over 5 crore enumeration forms distributed to voters in one day

More than five crore enumeration forms were distributed to electors in a single day as part of Special Intensive Revision of voters' list being held in nine states and three Union territories, according to data shared by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

A daily bulletin issued by the poll authority in New Delhi said more than 42 crore SIR enumeration forms have been distributed to electors in 12 states and UTs.

A bulletin issued on Wednesday had said more than 37 crore forms were distributed till 3.00 pm on 12 November.

In other words, 42 crore forms mean 82.71 per cent of the 50.99 crore electors in these states and UTs have been covered so far.

The states and UTs are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.