SC seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC against SIR in Tamil Nadu, Bengal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to furnish separate responses to petitions filed by multiple Opposition parties — including the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders — challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi granted the ECI two weeks to respond to the fresh batch of petitions. The court also instructed the Madras and Calcutta High Courts to temporarily suspend proceedings on related challenges to the SIR exercises in both states.

In addition, the Bench permitted the listing of an intervention plea by the AIADMK, which has come out in support of the revision drive in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition flags “hurried” process, weather constraints

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, argued that the electoral revision was being carried out “in undue haste” and without adherence to due procedure. He pointed out that voters were being asked to produce inconsistent sets of documents across different districts.

Sibal further noted that the timing of the exercise was impractical, as the northeast monsoon typically brings heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu between November and December. “According to the meteorological department, heavier-than-usual rainfall is predicted this year. People will be preoccupied with flood preparedness, while revenue officials — who also serve as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) — will be engaged in relief work. This is not a conducive time for conducting such a revision,” Sibal submitted.

Justice Kant, however, observed that in a country as large as India, “some states will always face natural calamities”, suggesting that adverse weather could not indefinitely stall administrative exercises.