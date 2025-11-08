West Bengal: Why SIR can backfire on the BJP

The Election Commission’s announcement of SIR 2.0 has unleashed a wave of panic in West Bengal, with many residents fearful that after decades of living as Indian citizens, they may suddenly be declared ‘illegal migrants’.

So great is this fear that it has reportedly driven several people to suicide. These include Khitish Majumdar (95) from Midnapore, a (so far) unnamed person in Cooch Behar, Pradeep Kar (57) from Khardah in North 24 Parganas and a woman, also from North 24 Parganas where there is a concentration of Matuas.

The fact that many, if not most, of the suicides were Hindus from the Matua community should worry the BJP because the party has assiduously wooed this very community, a large number of whom vote for the party.

Post-1947, the Matuas fled Bangladesh at different points of time, arriving in India over subsequent decades. Despite lacking passports or visas, neither the state machinery nor political authorities required them to register as ‘illegal migrants’. Hindus and Muslims alike were ‘refugees’ already burdened by homelessness and poverty. Political parties helped them find their feet by issuing ration cards, on the basis of which they were able to integrate into society.

A woman, who must remain unnamed in these uncertain times, recalls crossing the border as a child around 1991, “the year Rajiv Gandhi died”. Her family’s first document was a ration card. Over the years, they registered as voters, obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards, opened bank accounts and now benefit from schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar. They have a Swasthya Sathi health card, and her daughter benefits from Kanyashree, a scheme to educate and keep the girl child in school.