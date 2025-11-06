Bengal SIR: In Kolkata, BLOs face anxious questions over documents, deadlines

As West Bengal’s SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls enters its first week, BLO (booth-level officers) on the ground are fielding a barrage of anxious queries from voters — from how NRIs can file forms to whether those born after 2002 risk being excluded.

The ECI (Election Commission of India) has tasked BLOs with house-to-house verification based on the 2002 voter roll, the last time such a revision was conducted in the state.

In Kolkata’s Naktala–Baishnabghata belt under the Tollygunge assembly segment, one BLO’s phone has not stopped ringing. “I can visit your residence only after a week-and-a-half… we are still at serial number 400,” he told a worried caller. To a voter who enrolled in 2023, he reassured: “Don’t worry. Your name won’t be dropped.”

Wading through narrow lanes, the BLO — who did not wish to be named — said he has managed to distribute forms to 300 households within the first three days since 4 November.

At one residence, 70-year-old Prabir Sen worried that his son and daughter, both living abroad, could not return before the 4 December deadline. The BLO advised that they submit the forms online after downloading them from the ECI website and entering details such as EPIC and booth part number.