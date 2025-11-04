TMC's Abhishek attacks PM Modi, links spate of deaths to Bengal SIR

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP-led Centre of using the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to “intimidate and disenfranchise” ordinary voters — even as yet another alleged suicide linked to fear of the exercise was reported from Howrah district.

According to police, Zaheer Mal, a 28-year-old daily wage labourer from the Khalisani gram panchayat area under Uluberia Purba Assembly segment, was found hanging at his home on Tuesday morning, the same day the SIR officially began across the state. No suicide note was recovered, but his family claimed he had been “terrified” that he would be branded a Bangladeshi and lose his citizenship.

“He was terrified of SIR. He always said he would be sent to Bangladesh. This fear had been working in his mind for the last few days. He committed suicide out of fear,” said his wife, Regina Bibi.

Police said the man worked as a contract labourer. His death has triggered fresh political outrage over the contentious voter verification drive, which has already drawn sharp criticism from the ruling TMC.

A TMC delegation led by senior minister Pulak Roy visited the bereaved family in Uluberia on Abhishek's instructions. “Our party stands by this family. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the state in the name of conducting SIR. It is being conveyed that speaking in Bengali means being a Bangladeshi. I will tell the Central government to stop the politics of death,” Roy said.

Speaking later at a massive rally in central Kolkata led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek alleged that the SIR had caused widespread panic, leading to several deaths.