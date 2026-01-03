SIR questions that don’t go away

The Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam is over. Curiously, it’s the only state—of the 11 states and Union Territories undergoing the SIR Revision—with zero exclusion from its rolls. This despite the deletion of 10.56 lakh voters who died or have permanently shifted.

The total number of voters in Assam remains 2.52 crore, the same as it was before the SR (not to be confused with the SIR). In contrast, the SIR has provisionally excluded 6.56 crore names. The SIR introduced two new elements not required in Assam’s SR or earlier revisions—enumeration forms and documents to prove citizenship.

These resulted in massive provisional deletions—97 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 73 lakh in Gujarat, 58 lakh in West Bengal and 90,000 even in the small state of Goa. Ground reports indicate that millions of eligible voters are being excluded due to errors, lack of documents or document mismatches (spelling variations or year of birth).

Do these two changes make a difference? They do. Rahul Shastri and Yogendra Yadav point out (Indian Express, 30 December) that a parallel exercise was being conducted in Uttar Pradesh by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The voter list for panchayat elections was being revised through door-to-door enumerations and was released on 5 December 2025. The result? In December 2025, Uttar Pradesh had an adult population of 16.1 crore. Before the SIR, the ECI’s list had 15.4 crore voters in UP. After the first phase of the SIR, this number dropped to 12.6 crore.

Curiously, the SEC lists the total rural electorate at 12.7 crore. Add 3.4 crore urban voters (declared by the SEC-UP in 2023) to this and you arrive at 16.1 crore, the estimated adult population in December 2025. Is there then a design-defect in SIR?

A fatal error made by the Election Commission was the presumption that every Indian citizen has documents that prove date of birth, marriage, domicile, land and property ownership… A large number of Indians are actually undocumented.

The South First cited the case of one Priya (25) of Irular colony in Tamil Nadu’s Narasamangalam (Tiruvallur). Pregnant with her third child, neither she nor her husband Chinna or any of their children have any documents that prove they are Indian. Since hospitals insisted on Aadhaar numbers, Priya gave birth at home.

The children therefore have no birth certificates. Priya and Chinna do not have ration cards, caste certificates or voter identity cards either. Even official data, while claiming that births at home are declining, estimated nearly a million such births took place in 2022 and 2023.