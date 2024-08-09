"Slap on the face of dictatorship": INDIA bloc hails Sisodia bail

Leaders from the INDIA bloc welcomed the Supreme Court's decision today, 9 August, to grant bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy case.

At the same time, opposition party leaders reiterated their concerns over the "blatant misuse of investigative agencies", which they claimed was exemplified in Sisodia's consecutive arrests by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Sisodia, who was implicated in cases filed by the ED as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy, is set to be released after 17 months of imprisonment.

After the Supreme Court's decision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists erupted in jubilant celebration, distributing sweets.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called the ruling a "victory of truth" and a "slap on the face of the Centre’s dictatorship".