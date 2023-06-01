Sisodia only to be produced via video conferencing, says Delhi court

It then fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing. Sisodia's judicial custody has also been extended to this date.



The counsel appearing for Sisodia alleged that the AAP leader had been mistreated during his previous appearance.



The counsel told the court that his neck was grabbed and was taken away by the police when he was answering questions of media.



The court raised questions about the behavior of the media and expressed displeasure when there was a gathering of people in the courtroom.



The court said that it will also consider the need of putting a ban on media, if needed.