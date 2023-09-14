Sister cannot claim job on compassionate grounds on brother's death: Karnataka HC

A sister does not figure in the definition of 'family' of her brother, the High Court of Karnataka said dismissing the contention of a woman seeking a job on compassionate grounds on his demise.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit was hearing an appeal filed by Pallavi G M, a 29-year old resident of Tumakuru.

"Courts through the process of interpretation cannot expand the contours of a statutory definition. When the rule maker in so many words has specified the persons as being the members of the family of an employee, we cannot add one to or delete one from the definition of family. An argument to the contrary, if accepted, would amount to rewriting the Rule, and therefore, cannot be countenanced," the HC said.