SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police to Delhi Court

Farmers have also extended their support to wrestlers and had arrived from Haryana and Punjab on Monday to join the protest.



During the hearing, the judge had issued notice to police on protesting wrestlers' plea seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of statements of the alleged victims before the court.



On Tuesday, Delhi Commission for Women also issued summons to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal for failing to arrest the accused in the matter of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.



The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and another for sexual harassment of other complainants.