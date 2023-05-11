Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

Section 164 in CrPC, 1973 specifically deals with the recording of confessions or statements by a magistrate, who then forwards it to the relevant magistrate handling the inquiry or trial of the case.



Currently, the police have already recorded statements from all seven female wrestlers, including the minor, who have filed complaints in this case under Section 161 of the CrPC. Section 161 focuses on witness examination conducted by the police.



In related developments, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the Delhi Police regarding the sexual harassment case involving Singh. Responding to a plea submitted by the protesting wrestlers, requesting oversight of the investigation and the recording of the alleged victims' statements directly in court, the judge issued notice to the police.