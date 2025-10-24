SIT takes prime accused to Bengaluru in Sabarimala gold theft case

In a significant development in the high-profile Sabarimala temple gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, 24 October, escorted prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty to Bengaluru as part of a meticulously planned evidence-gathering operation, officials confirmed.

Potty, whose alleged misdeeds have sent ripples across South India, is at the center of the probe into the disappearance of sacred gold from the revered Dwarapalaka plates and Sreekovil door frames of the temple.

The SIT team, accompanied by Potty, departed early in the morning from the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, taking the investigation across state lines.

While official sources have not confirmed the precise mode of travel, officials indicated that Potty may also be taken to Chennai and Hyderabad to trace the trail of the missing gold and collect further evidence before his custody period ends on 30 October, granted by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni.