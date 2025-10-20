SIT to submit first progress report on Sabarimala gold 'theft'

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigating the loss of gold from Sabarimala is expected to file its first progress report with the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, according to police sources. The high court bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar has scheduled a hearing for the case, and the SIT plans to present detailed updates on the probe’s current status.

Central to the investigation is Bengaluru-based businessman and former temple priest Unnikrishnan Potty, who was arrested after an intense 11-hour interrogation by the SIT.

Potty sponsored the electroplating of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and Sreekovil﻿ door frames in 2019. The SIT’s findings suggest that instead of simply electroplating, Potty siphoned off several kilograms of gold from the temple artefacts.

The investigation includes work done at a Chennai-based firm where the electroplating occurred. Test results showed a significant weight discrepancy in temple idols after the plating, confirming theft. The SIT has also detained other accused persons and identified ten individuals, including Potty and officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board, linked to the gold disappearance.

Recently, the SIT interrogated Ananthasubramanium, a key figure who received the gold-clad plates from the TDB on behalf of Potty.