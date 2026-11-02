Six Indian tourists rescued after heavy snow strands them in Nepal’s Dolpa

Six Indian tourists stranded by heavy snowfall in Nepal’s Dolpa district were rescued by helicopter on Monday.

The group had been out of contact since 31 October; all six were reported to be in normal health.

Police said the tourists had entered Upper Dolpa without the required permits despite warnings about worsening weather.

Six Indian tourists stranded in the remote upper reaches of Nepal’s Dolpa district were rescued by helicopter on Monday morning after heavy snowfall cut off contact with the group for two days, police said.

The tourists were located in the Danigadh area of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality and flown to Dunai, the district headquarters, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Raj Giri, who heads the District Police Office in Dolpa.

All six were in normal health following the rescue, Giri told IANS.

The group had encountered severe weather while trekking from Dho Tarap towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake, a popular destination in western Nepal. They had been out of contact since 31 October.

Authorities began organising a rescue after receiving information about their situation that day. However, poor weather and difficulties securing a helicopter delayed the operation, officials told local media.