Six people killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

Interacting with reporters in Ambala on Wednesday, Home Minister Anil Vij said Nuh has been divided into eight sectors and one IPS officer has been put on duty in each of them. FIRs are being registered in connection with the clashes there, he said.

"We are also going through various social media posts, Vij said, adding 41 FIRs have been registered so far. Some cases have been registered in Rewari and Gurugram as well, he said. Asked about VHP activists holding protests in the national capital and some other places against the Haryana violence, Vij said, "Everyone has the right to have their say. You know, every action has a reaction and this is the law of nature. But we want to tell all that it (protest) should be in a peaceful manner." Asked who could be the mastermind behind the clashes, Vij said, "One thing is clear that someone had planned the Nuh incident. It could not have been a spontaneous attack as the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) is taken out each year." "Someone gathered people, stones were collected at different strategic points, bullets were fired, weapons were used," he said.