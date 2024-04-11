Six students killed, around 20 injured as school bus overturns in Haryana

Six schoolchildren were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, 11 April, police said.

The Haryana government has ordered a probe into the incident following the registration of an FIR, officials said.

The bus belonged to a private school and was being driven rashly at a high speed due to which the driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a tree after which it overturned, police said, citing reports.

Reports also suggest that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said, adding that he has been arrested and his medical report is awaited.

The bus was carrying 30 children and the accident occurred near Unhani village in Kanina, they said.

Officials also said that the district authorities are ascertaining why the school was functioning despite a holiday owing to Eid festival.