Six women passengers run over by approaching train at UP station

Six women were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar railway station, according to a railway official.

The incident took place at 9.30 am, when the passengers got off the Chopan Express on the wrong side and were on the track when they were hit by the approaching Netaji Express train from Howrah to Kalkaji, Amit Singh, public relations officer, NCR Prayagraj division, said.

The deceased had come to Chunar for a holy dip to mark Kartik Purnima.

The Chopan Express stopped at platform number four of the station, and the passengers chose to get off on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the official said.

"These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima snaan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing to the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened," the Railways said in a statement.