Six women passengers run over by approaching train at UP station
The deceased had come to Chunar for a holy dip to mark Kartik Purnima, and got off the Chopan Express on the wrong side
Six women were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar railway station, according to a railway official.
The incident took place at 9.30 am, when the passengers got off the Chopan Express on the wrong side and were on the track when they were hit by the approaching Netaji Express train from Howrah to Kalkaji, Amit Singh, public relations officer, NCR Prayagraj division, said.
The deceased had come to Chunar for a holy dip to mark Kartik Purnima.
The Chopan Express stopped at platform number four of the station, and the passengers chose to get off on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the official said.
"These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima snaan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing to the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened," the Railways said in a statement.
Government Railway Police inspector Raghvendra Singh confirmed the six deaths. The deceased were identified as Savita (28), Sadhna (16), Shiv Kumari (12), Anju Devi (20), Sushila Devi (60) and Kalawati (50).
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations. National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the accident site.
Union Minister and local MP Anupriya Patel expressed her grief in a message on X. "Deeply pained by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred today at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency. District officials have been directed to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured," she said.
"In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls," the lawmaker added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines