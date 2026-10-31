Six-year-old girl critically injured in alleged assault by boy at Panchkula school
A purported video shows the boy allegedly hitting the girl against a desk and attacking her with an object resembling a brick
A six-year-old girl is critically injured after an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy inside a Chandigarh school classroom on 28 October
A purported video shows the boy allegedly hitting the girl against a desk and attacking her with an object resembling a brick
Police are questioning school authorities, while the boy undergoes a medical assessment. The girl is receiving treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh
A six-year-old girl was left critically injured after she was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school in Chandigarh, police said on Friday. The girl has been admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for treatment.
The incident reportedly took place on 28 October. Police have initiated an investigation and are questioning the school authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A purported video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, allegedly shows the eight-year-old boy grabbing the girl by her hair and repeatedly banging her head against a desk.
The footage further appears to show the girl falling to the floor, following which the boy allegedly kicks her and strikes her with an object resembling a brick.
The girl reportedly sustained serious injuries during the incident and was initially taken for medical assistance before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she remains under treatment.
DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh confirmed that the boy is eight years old and the girl is six.
When asked about the circumstances and possible reason behind the incident, Singh said the boy was undergoing a medical assessment.
He explained that in cases involving children between seven and 12 years of age, an assessment is conducted to determine their understanding of the consequences of their actions. Further action would be decided based on the assessment report.
Police are also questioning the school authorities to ascertain how the incident occurred and whether adequate supervision was in place inside the classroom.
The investigation is underway, while the injured girl continues to receive treatment at PGIMER.
With PTI inputs