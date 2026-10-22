Bengal: Three Christian families allege assault, threats to renounce faith

Three Christian families in Chandrakona allege assault and threats on 18 and 19 October.

Police register case, deploy personnel and investigate possible motives.

Allegations emerge amid wider reports of attacks on Christian communities and places of worship in Bengal.

Three Christian families in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district have alleged that they were assaulted and threatened by a group of people seeking to force them to renounce their faith, prompting police to deploy personnel in the area.

The families, who have lived in the Chandrakona area for around 30 years and converted to Christianity about 18 months ago, have also alleged that they were compelled to participate in religious rituals against their wishes, a senior police officer told PTI on Thursday, 22 October.

Nine members of the families named in the complaints alleged that the incidents took place on 18 and 19 October. They claimed that the group assaulted them and threatened them with serious consequences if they refused to abandon Christianity. The group allegedly warned them against approaching the police.

A woman from one of the families reportedly lost consciousness after being assaulted, while a girl from another family was also allegedly attacked and threatened, the officer said, citing the complaints.