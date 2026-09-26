Bengal: Now Christians too in the crosshairs of Hindutva goons

A mob attack on a partially constructed church in Subhasgram (South 24 Parganas). Disruption and vandalism by a 100-strong crowd on motorcycles in Majer Para (also South 24 Parganas) — a private house broken into, Pastor Pintu Polley and worshippers assaulted, a cross broken. An attack during Sunday service in Faridpur, Purba Bardhaman, as reported by Pastor Surajit Ghosh. A pastor abducted from a prayer service; a Presbyterian house church vandalised by a mob in Medinipur.

A private thanksgiving prayer meeting for a newly married Christian couple disrupted in Paschim Medinipur. A house in Hingalraj (North 24 Parganas) stormed into; those praying, including foreign visitors, accused of conversion. A burial disrupted in Sahanagar, Purba Bardhaman, by a group of men demanding documents to prove the land is actually a cemetery. All this in just two months of Hindutva vigilantism on steroids.

The deceased woman, says Father Samuel Hembrom, had to be removed to another cemetery in Bardhaman town. “Her body had already been lowered into the grave; the mob took it out.” His complaint to the superintendent of police and the block development officer had no effect. The SP claimed the deceased woman was not from the area, making her ineligible for burial there.

Victims say the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal are responsible for the violence, with police complicity. In the rarest of cases, the mob is dispersed with a police ‘warning’; typically, it is the pastor who is arrested. The identity of the attackers isn’t a mystery: these are mobs in saffron scarves shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.