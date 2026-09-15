West Bengal transfers Muslim IPS officer for saying ‘Assalam Aleikum’

In any case she was delivering a motivational talk to a predominantly Muslim audience, mostly women, and sharing her own experience of cracking the UPSC. She was doing so in her spare time and not in discharge of her official functions or in public. The Hindu Legal Fund, however, found it objectionable and lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Home Secretary seeking an inquiry and suitable action against the officer. Why didn’t she use expressions like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’, the complainant enquired. "She began with Assalam Alaikum, said Inshallah and ended with Jazakallah,” stated the outraged complainant.

The Government could have buried the complaint, quietly explaining to the complainant that they should refrain from reducing themselves to a laughing stock. However, the state Home Department and the West Bengal DGP acted with great alacrity and ordered the transfer of the IPS officer ‘in public interest’. She has been posted as the Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the state armed police.

In the video posted on Sunday, 13 September the police officer is heard addressing UPSC aspirants and recall her own experience with AMU’s Residential Coaching Academy. She also discussed the role of study material, libraries and tests in preparing for the UPSC.

“Service rules do not prescribe mandatory use of "Jai Hind" or "Vande Mataram" either in non-official gatherings,” claimed an IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre. Nor does the mere use of the expressions "Assalam Alaikum", "Inshallah" or "Jazakallah" amount to a breach of service conduct, he added. The officer recalled an IAS officer in Kerala, who was suspended in 2024 after creating a WhatsApp group called "Mallu Hindu Officers". The officer maintained that his phone had been hacked. Bushra Bano, the officer said, has done nothing that can remotely be held to be unbecoming of an officer.

Most Muslim officers have either been sidelined or transferred to less important positions since the BJP government came to power in May 2026, confirmed another officer of the West Bengal cadre. Speaking up is not an option, he rued and pointed out the FIR filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra when she pointed out that Muslim officers were neither invited nor allowed to greet the union home minister when he visited north Bengal.

“We have no choice but to remain silent, as speaking out could jeopardise our careers. We are in touch with our state and central associations and are hoping for some remedy. This is happening across the country,” he added.