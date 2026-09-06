How different will Durga Puja be under the BJP in West Bengal?

Food inspectors were out in strength in Kolkata these past few days to detect and discard stale and ‘unhygienic’ meat and fish stored in restaurants and roadside stalls. The unusual drive, the first in the living memory of most residents, has triggered an unusual doubt in the minds of many.

Admittedly, there have been no protests yet. Most restaurants and roadside eateries were too stunned to react, and some were forced to ‘throw away' supposedly stale meat and fish stored in freezers. Coming in the wake of a threat by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to keep non-vegetarian food away from ‘sarbojoneen’ (meant for all) Durga Puja events beginning in the middle of October, many have found the ostensible food-safety drive to be motivated and dubious.

Social media is flooded with messages like, 'Have you seen the food department raiding Gupta Brothers or Haldiram outlets or Bikanerwala Bhujiawala? Or any phuchka or golgappa stall getting raided? Only non-veg restaurants and Bengali food joints are being targeted to create panic among the public. When will we see some raids at KFC outlets? Do they all maintain proper hygienic standards?'

Such scepticism is laced with pointers that there has been no reported case of large-scale food poisoning in the city in recent years. Nor was any warning ever issued by the department. Why are sweet shops not being raided, and how is it that the department has failed to find stale or even artificial paneer?

One of the more insidious demands made by the VHP is to keep Muslims out of the ‘Hindu’ festival. While there has been a fierce pushback from civil society and a section of Ramakrishna Mission monks, it remains doubtful if the festival will see the same level of Muslim participation as earlier. In minority-dominated areas of the city like Khidirpur (Kidderpore), the traditional Janmashtami festival organised with the participation of Muslims has already been taken over by BJP MLA Rakesh Singh.