Sky rockets, aerial firecrackers banned across Thane after 11 Diwali night blazes
District administration acts after aerial fireworks spark safety concerns, with police and civic bodies directed to enforce restrictions
Thane has banned sky rockets and similar airborne firecrackers with immediate effect until midnight on 8 January 2027
The order follows 11 fires reported across the district on Diwali, with officials citing risks from aerial fireworks
Police, civic bodies and fire services have been directed to enforce the ban, while housing societies must inform residents
The Thane district administration on Monday prohibited sky rockets and similar airborne firecrackers after a spate of Diwali fires raised concerns about burning debris landing on buildings and combustible materials.
District collector Shrikrishna Panchal issued the order with immediate effect. The restrictions will remain in force until midnight on 8 January 2027, officials said.
Authorities reported 11 fires across the district on Sunday, causing damage to public and private property and putting lives at risk.
Officials said people had launched rockets from densely populated neighbourhoods, terraces, balconies and parking areas. Some were also seen firing them directly from their hands.
Resident deputy collector Sandeep Mane said the administration acted after taking serious note of the danger posed by burning remnants of aerial fireworks falling onto residential buildings and flammable materials.
The ban applies throughout Thane district and covers public and private spaces, residential areas and rooftops.
Other conventional firecrackers will continue to be governed by existing laws, municipal regulations and court guidelines, officials said.
Civic authorities, police and fire brigade personnel have been instructed to enforce the restrictions strictly and ensure that the public is informed. Housing societies have also been directed to notify their members.
Anyone violating the order will face legal action, the administration said.
With PTI inputs