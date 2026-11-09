Sky rockets, aerial firecrackers banned across Thane after 11 Diwali night blazes

Thane has banned sky rockets and similar airborne firecrackers with immediate effect until midnight on 8 January 2027

The order follows 11 fires reported across the district on Diwali, with officials citing risks from aerial fireworks

Police, civic bodies and fire services have been directed to enforce the ban, while housing societies must inform residents

The Thane district administration on Monday prohibited sky rockets and similar airborne firecrackers after a spate of Diwali fires raised concerns about burning debris landing on buildings and combustible materials.

District collector Shrikrishna Panchal issued the order with immediate effect. The restrictions will remain in force until midnight on 8 January 2027, officials said.

Authorities reported 11 fires across the district on Sunday, causing damage to public and private property and putting lives at risk.

Officials said people had launched rockets from densely populated neighbourhoods, terraces, balconies and parking areas. Some were also seen firing them directly from their hands.