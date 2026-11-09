Fires hit Mumbai and Thane over Diwali weekend; four injured, dozens rescued

Fires in Mumbai and Thane triggered evacuations and rescue operations, with four people suffering minor injuries in Kasarvadavali

Fifty people were rescued from Thane’s Raheja Garden complex, while a late-night blaze engulfed shops and hutments in Dongri

Separate incidents were reported in Dadar and Vidyavihar; an earlier fire in Andheri West killed one person

A series of fires across Mumbai and Thane over the Diwali weekend left four people with minor injuries and forced residents to seek safety on terraces and refuge floors, as emergency crews fought blazes in residential buildings, shops and hutments.

The incidents included a fire at a high-rise in Thane’s Raheja Garden complex on Sunday evening and a late-night blaze in Dongri. Separate fires were reported in Kasarvadavali and Dadar, while an earlier incident in Andheri West claimed one life.

In Thane’s Wagle Estate area, a fire broke out at around 8.30 pm on Sunday at the 17-storey Carlyle building in the Raheja Garden complex.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said responders rescued 50 people, moving residents to the terrace and refuge areas. Drones were used to locate the fire and identify stranded occupants, he said, reporting no casualties.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said two fire tenders, two Bronto skylift appliances, water tankers and ambulances were deployed. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.