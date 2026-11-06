Fire at Delhi’s Gaffar Market brought under control; 22 emergency vehicles deployed

A fire at Puri Plaza in Delhi’s Gaffar Market prompted the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles early on Friday.

The blaze was brought under control, with property damage but no casualties or injuries reported so far.

Officials suspect overheating or overcharging of batteries; technical and forensic examinations will determine the cause.

A major fire broke out at a shop in Delhi’s Gaffar Market early on Friday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles before the blaze was brought under control, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1.30 am at Puri Plaza in Block 13, Chain Wali Gali, in Karol Bagh. Additional emergency vehicles were sent as the flames spread.

The response involved fire tenders, water bowsers and other emergency units. Officials said no deaths or injuries had been reported so far, although the blaze caused property damage. The extent of the damage was yet to be assessed.

Firefighting operations continued after the blaze was brought under control.