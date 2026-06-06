Delhi hotel fire: Cook arrested, several others detained as probe widens

Delhi Police has arrested the cook employed at a south Delhi guest house where a devastating fire claimed 21 lives earlier this week, with investigators suspecting that his actions may have contributed to the outbreak of the blaze, officials said on Saturday, 6 June.

The accused, identified as Keshav Negi, was taken into custody as police intensified their investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar. Several other individuals linked to the establishment have also been detained for questioning, officials said.

According to police sources, preliminary findings point to possible negligence on the part of Negi, though investigators are still piecing together the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy. Statements are being recorded from hotel employees and others associated with the property's management and operations as part of the probe.

The arrest comes amid a broader investigation into alleged fire safety violations, unauthorised construction and the responsibilities of those overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the establishment.

The fire tore through the premises on the morning of 3 June, killing 21 people, including a 16-year-old girl and several foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iraq, Congo, Mozambique and Liberia.

Police had earlier arrested the hotel's owner Lavkesh Bajaj, and booked him on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators are examining whether negligence, violations of mandatory safety norms and unauthorised modifications to the building contributed to the scale of the disaster.