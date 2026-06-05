Malviya Nagar hotel fire accused was earlier arrested in fake passport case

Fresh details have emerged about Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel at the centre of the fatal Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, with police sources revealing that he was previously arrested in a fake passport case linked to alleged document fraud involving Bangladeshi nationals.

According to Delhi Police sources, Bajaj was arrested in January 2025 in connection with an investigation into the alleged procurement of forged Indian identity documents and passports for Bangladeshi nationals. He reportedly spent around 15 days in Tihar Jail before securing bail. The case remains pending before a court.

The disclosure comes as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the devastating fire at the Malviya Nagar hotel that claimed multiple lives and triggered widespread concern over safety standards in the capital.

Bajaj was arrested earlier this week following an extensive search operation conducted by Delhi Police across several locations in the city. A Delhi court subsequently remanded him to four days of police custody.

Investigators are now attempting to trace other individuals associated with the hotel's operations. Police teams are searching for accountant Jai Mishra, who has reportedly been absconding since the fire, and are also gathering information about hotel manager Rakesh and other staff members.

During court proceedings, Delhi Police sought custodial interrogation of Bajaj, stating that information regarding the hotel's workforce, records and operational documents was still incomplete. Officers informed the court that details of only two staff members had been provided so far.