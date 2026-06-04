CTI seeks review of fire safety norms after Delhi hotel blaze, demands accountability of officials
Trade body writes to CM Rekha Gupta with eight-point safety plan, says action should not be limited to hotel owner
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi government to undertake a comprehensive review of fire safety measures in hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and cinema halls following the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed around 21 lives.
In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said accountability for the tragedy should extend beyond the hotel owner and include officials responsible for regulatory oversight if violations are found.
"If there were violations, officials of the Fire Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Electricity Department responsible for oversight should also be held accountable," Goyal said.
The trade body said the incident had exposed serious gaps in safety compliance and monitoring across commercial establishments in the national capital.
Questioning the circumstances surrounding the hotel where the fire broke out, CTI asked how the establishment was allegedly operating without a fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC) and how a property reportedly approved for six rooms had expanded to 25 rooms.
Eight-point safety plan
Along with the letter, CTI submitted an eight-point fire safety roadmap to the Delhi government and urged its implementation across hospitality and entertainment establishments.
Among its recommendations, the organisation called for automatic fire suppression systems above tandoors, deep fryers and gas ranges, noting that oil-based fires require specialised foam or chemical extinguishing systems rather than water.
The body also recommended periodic cleaning of kitchen exhaust systems to prevent grease accumulation and the installation of gas leak detectors capable of automatically cutting off LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) supplies.
CTI further suggested mandatory installation of MCBs (Miniature Circuit Breakers) and ELCBs (Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers) to prevent electrical fires caused by short circuits and overloading.
The organisation recommended six-monthly inspections of electrical wiring and separate power lines for high-load equipment such as ovens, deep freezers and air conditioners.
Focus on evacuation and training
The trade body also called for adequate fire-fighting equipment, including ABC-type fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, fire alarms and sprinkler systems in large establishments.
It stressed the need for monthly mock drills covering evacuation procedures, fire-fighting techniques and emergency gas shut-off protocols.
According to CTI, all establishments should have at least two unobstructed exits, battery-backed emergency lighting and clearly visible exit signage to facilitate safe evacuation during emergencies.
The organisation also proposed mandatory daily safety checks, annual renewal of fire department NOCs and periodic fire safety audits.
Among common safety lapses that should be avoided, CTI listed blocked exits, storage of excess gas cylinders, use of flammable decorative materials and improper disposal of smoking materials.
The recommendations come in the wake of growing scrutiny of fire safety compliance following the deadly blaze at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.