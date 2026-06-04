CTI seeks review of fire safety norms after Delhi hotel blaze, demands accountability of officials

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi government to undertake a comprehensive review of fire safety measures in hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and cinema halls following the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed around 21 lives.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said accountability for the tragedy should extend beyond the hotel owner and include officials responsible for regulatory oversight if violations are found.

"If there were violations, officials of the Fire Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Electricity Department responsible for oversight should also be held accountable," Goyal said.

The trade body said the incident had exposed serious gaps in safety compliance and monitoring across commercial establishments in the national capital.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the hotel where the fire broke out, CTI asked how the establishment was allegedly operating without a fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC) and how a property reportedly approved for six rooms had expanded to 25 rooms.

Eight-point safety plan

Along with the letter, CTI submitted an eight-point fire safety roadmap to the Delhi government and urged its implementation across hospitality and entertainment establishments.

Among its recommendations, the organisation called for automatic fire suppression systems above tandoors, deep fryers and gas ranges, noting that oil-based fires require specialised foam or chemical extinguishing systems rather than water.