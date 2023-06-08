Slain gangster Jeeva's wife moves SC to attend his funeral

The wife of the slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the last rites of her husband.

The counsel, representing Payal, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal. Payal, who is also named in the gangster chart, sought one day protection from the bench to attend her husband's funeral.