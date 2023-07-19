Small mammals may have hunted dinosaurs for food — study

A fossil discovery suggests that mammals may have preyed on dinosaurs several times their size, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The fossil, first stumbled upon by a farmer in 2012, was uncovered at a site known as "China's Pompeii" in the country's northeast. There, millions of years ago, a volcanic eruption took place, burying plants and animals.

Scientific Reports, the journal that published the study, said the fossil showed two creatures — a mammal and a dinosaur — from around 125 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.