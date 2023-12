Smugglers in Singapore scout Indian migrant workers returning home to act as ‘gold mules'

Smugglers in Singapore have been approaching Indian migrant workers flying home via Changi Airport to act as 'gold mules' by carrying jewellery in exchange for a fee, according to a media report on Sunday.

Travellers who show an interest in being a gold mule are directed to a quiet spot in the airport, where a deal is struck. During negotiations, the courier is assured that a syndicate runner will retrieve the gold jewellery from him when he lands in India, The Straits Times reported.

While it is not illegal in Singapore for travellers to carry precious metals, including gold, out of the country, the couriers risk breaking the law in India when they do not declare the gold they are carrying, the report quoted Mohamed Bilal, president of the Gem Traders Association of Singapore, as saying.

Male Indian nationals are permitted to carry up to 20 gram of duty-free gold, of a maximum value of Rs 50,000 rupees (SGD 800), into India. The limit for female Indian nationals is double in terms of weight and value.

Gold jewellery carried over and above these limits will attract customs duty.

Bilal said that the practice of smuggling gold through 'mules' has been going on for decades.