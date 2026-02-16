Snapdeal fined Rs 5 lakh over sale of non-BIS certified toys
Authority rejects ‘marketplace’ defence, says e-commerce firms share responsibility for product safety under Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for allowing the sale of toys that allegedly violated mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification norms, officials said on Monday.
CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said the final order against Snapdeal’s parent entity Ace Vector Limited was issued after the regulator took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Notices have also been sent to other online marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart, and to sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store.
Besides the monetary penalty, the authority directed Snapdeal to ensure that no toy lacking BIS certification is listed, hosted or advertised on its platform in the future. It was also asked to prominently display customer care numbers, e-mail addresses and grievance officer details to strengthen consumer redressal mechanisms.
The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on 1 January 2021, mandates BIS certification for all toys sold in India.
Reacting to the order, a Snapdeal spokesperson said the company remained committed to providing a “safe and trusted platform” and was ensuring compliance with applicable laws. The spokesperson added that issues relating to intermediary liability were pending adjudication before various high courts and that the company would seek appropriate judicial review.
According to the CCPA’s findings, non-compliant toys continued to be sold on the platform despite claims of delisting, with certain listings active as recently as December 2025. The authority noted that Snapdeal earned fees of Rs 41,032 from the sale of such products through two identified sellers — Stallion Trading Company and Thriftkart.
The investigation flagged multiple lapses, including product listings that lacked basic details such as the manufacturer’s name, address
