Snapdeal fined Rs 5 lakh over sale of non-BIS certified toys

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for allowing the sale of toys that allegedly violated mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification norms, officials said on Monday.

CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said the final order against Snapdeal’s parent entity Ace Vector Limited was issued after the regulator took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Notices have also been sent to other online marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart, and to sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store.

Besides the monetary penalty, the authority directed Snapdeal to ensure that no toy lacking BIS certification is listed, hosted or advertised on its platform in the future. It was also asked to prominently display customer care numbers, e-mail addresses and grievance officer details to strengthen consumer redressal mechanisms.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on 1 January 2021, mandates BIS certification for all toys sold in India.