Snow, rain lift Kashmir temperatures; Srinagar logs warmest night of winter

A soft winter thaw brushed across Kashmir on Sunday as snowfall in the upper reaches and steady rain in the plains nudged temperatures upward, gifting Srinagar its warmest night of the season even as Chillai-Kalan — the Valley’s harshest 40-day winter stretch — settled in.

The minimum temperature in the summer capital rose to an unseasonably mild 4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the seasonal norm, officials from the local meteorological department said. The rise came despite fresh snowfall in the mountains and rainfall across the plains, a combination that ended weeks of parched weather and brought welcome relief to the Valley.

Meteorologists attributed the warmer night to a blanket of overcast skies, which acted like a thermal shield, trapping heat close to the ground.