Snowfall disrupts flights and transport in Kashmir as tourists left stranded

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir led to the cancellation of as many as 50 flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said. Hundreds of tourists who had planned to leave the Valley after the weekend and Republic Day holiday were left stranded.

Airport officials said adverse weather conditions forced airlines to cancel at least 50 flights, 25 arrivals and 25 departures, during the day. Passengers were advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for updates and alternative arrangements. Four more flights were scheduled to arrive at the Srinagar airport but officials said they are unlikely to operate in view of the inclement weather.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," an official said.

The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return home after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded.

The disruptions came as fresh snowfall affected large parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, and hampered air and road connectivity. The Jammu–Srinagar national highway, a vital link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was partially restored after remaining closed for more than two days due to heavy snow, though clearance operations continued and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded.

Despite the immediate inconvenience, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the snowfall as beneficial for the region. Speaking at Gulmarg, the north Kashmir ski resort, he said timely snow during the Chillai-Kalan winter period would help recharge the water table and avert a potential drought in summer.