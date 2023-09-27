'Sobering': CJI after hearing-impaired lawyer argued her case in SC for the first time

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday, 26 September, said that it was sobering for him when for the first time, a specially-abled lawyer attended the proceedings of the Supreme Court with the assistance of a sign-language interpreter.

At an event organised by the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAoRA), the CJI said that such accessibility should have happened long back and institutions, having more resources as compared to individuals, must shoulder more responsibilities.

"I must say that it was sobering for me - to see how long it took us as a system to make it a history in our court and it should have happened long back," he said, adding that it was a heartening feature to know.

A deaf lawyer was permitted on Friday, 22 September, to attend the court proceedings in Chief Justice’s court virtually with the assistance of a sign-language interpreter.