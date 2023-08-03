Solapur Police lathi-charge Sambhaji Bhide supporters

The Solapur city police on Wednesday lathi-charged over 250 Dharkaris (staunch followers) of far-right Hindutva ideologue Manohar Bhide alias Sambhaji, also known as Guruji, after they staged a massive protest against the police administration.

Eight to ten of Bhide's supporters had gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to perform the Dugdh Abhishek (torrent of milk pouring) rite on the bust of the Hindutva leader which was objected to by the local police and they were taken into custody. The supporters had decided to conduct the rites as a show of support to their leader who has been embroiled in a controversy over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

As the dharkaris came to know about the incident, they, under the aegis of Shivpratishthan Hindustan, gathered in large numbers outside Faujdar Chawadi and raised slogans against the police and demanded their release.