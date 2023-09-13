Sole bread earner and lone son loses his life in Pusesavali riot in Satara District

Noorulhasan Liaquat Shikalgar (30) , a resident of Pusesawali who died during the attack of a rioting mob on Sunday, 10 September was the lone son of his parents and had a diploma in civil engineering. His maternal grandfather and uncles are all retired armed forces personnel. The family is in a state of shock as the lone breadwinner for them was no more in the world to support them claim family members.

Shikalgar’s mother retired from the local Public Health Centre years ago while his father currently teaches Arabic to children at a local madrasa. He got married some six months ago and wife is seven months pregnant.

His maternal uncle Siraj Shikalgar is a retired army personnel who worked with the Corp of Signals. Noorulhasan's death has been shocking for the entire family. He was the only son of my sister Zainab and used to do menial jobs, take small time contracts and look after the field. His parents have been left alone due to his untimely murder and he was the only earning person of their family ,” he said.