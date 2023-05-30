Sole Cong MP from Maha Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

The lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away following a brief illness, party officials said on Tuesday.



Dhanorkar, 47 - representing Chandrapur - was ailing for sometime and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, where he breathed his last around 3.30 am.



Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Dhanorkar's body will be brought to his native village in Varora this afternoon to enable peopleA pay their last respects.