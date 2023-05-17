Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of trying to set up 'laboratory of riots' in Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to set up a "laboratory of riots" in Maharashtra to disturb social peace and polarise voters.



May be they want to fight elections by dividing the society, just like they "broke the Shiv Sena" to form government in Maharashtra, an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said referring to the split in the Sena last year following which Eknath Shinde became the CM with the BJP's support.



The people of the state need to be alert as they are surrounded by those who crave for power by side-stepping the Constitution, national unity and religious coexistence, the Marathi publication claimed.