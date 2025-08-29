Some respite from flood in Odisha, 100 villages still under water for fifth day

Though the water level of major rivers of north Odisha receded below the danger level, around 100 villages in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts were still under flood water for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, 29 August, an official said.

Around 30,000 people in the villages have been affected by the flood waters, he said.

While 80 villages under Baliapal and Bhograi blocks in Balasore are encircled by flood water of around 4 feet high, a similar situation was reported from 14 other villages under Dasrathpur block in Jajpur district, the official said, adding some pockets in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district were still under water.

"Though the water level in river Baitarani has receded, flood waters have remained stagnant in our villages for the past five days. As a result, it damaged my house, destroyed household articles, stored grain and fodder for the livestock," said Rabinda Samal, a flood-affected man from Dasrathpur block.

"The government claims that the flood situation has improved after the water level receded in the rivers. But the fact remains that water has now accumulated in our villages after being drained from the river. How could the flood situation improve till the people are in relief camp and unable to light their 'chula'," asked Sabita Swain, a young woman from the same block.

According to official reports, over 8,000 people of at least 14 villages of Kasapa and Malikapur gram panchayats of the Dasrathour block are still marooned by the flood after water gushed into their villages due to a 100- feet breach at Kani river embankment.

Over 5,000 people have been provided shelter in nearby school buildings since Saturday. Flood victims complained of scarcity of clean drinking water, food, with stagnant water giving rise to health concerns.

The affected people complained that the flood water had destroyed fodder, leaving livestock without feed.

"Free cooked foods have been provided in 25 relief camps. The water has receded from the rivers, and we are taking measures to provide rice and dry food as relief materials in the marooned areas," said Akash Pattanaik, BDO of Dasarathapur block.