Sonali Bendre condemns SC’s order to remove stray dogs from public places
They protect, offer companionship, and expect nothing in return. A blanket decision harms all street dogs, friendly or not, says actress
Actress Sonali Bendre has voiced heartfelt concern over the Supreme Court’s recent directive mandating the removal of stray dogs from public spaces, urging authorities to adopt a more humane and considerate approach to the issue.
In a post on Instagram, the Hum Saath Saath Hain star highlighted the often-overlooked role stray dogs play in communities, describing them as guardians, companions, and loyal friends who give without expecting anything in return. Sharing a series of poignant images of street dogs, she wrote, “They protect, provide company and do not demand anything in return. A blanket decision like this negatively affects every life on the street, friendly or not.”
One of the images carried a stark message: “We have been jailed! What’s happening? The Supreme Court now allows the removal of stray dogs from key public places including schools, hospitals, stations, and government buildings. Once picked up, they are shifted to shelters and cannot return to the same spot.”
The Supreme Court, on 7 November, had ordered all States and Union Territories to immediately remove stray dogs from spaces such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations. The apex court instructed that the animals be sterilised and vaccinated in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, before being relocated to designated shelters.
The move has sparked intense debate across India’s entertainment and public spheres. While some celebrities have supported the decision as a necessary measure to ensure public safety, others — led by voices like Sonali Bendre — argue that the sweeping directive overlooks the principles of empathy, coexistence, and animal welfare.
By highlighting the indispensable role of stray dogs in the fabric of urban life, Bendre’s intervention draws attention to the delicate balance between human safety and the ethical treatment of animals, reminding the nation that compassion should guide policy as much as precaution.
With IANS inputs
