Sonali Bendre condemns SC’s order to remove stray dogs from public places

Actress Sonali Bendre has voiced heartfelt concern over the Supreme Court’s recent directive mandating the removal of stray dogs from public spaces, urging authorities to adopt a more humane and considerate approach to the issue.

In a post on Instagram, the Hum Saath Saath Hain star highlighted the often-overlooked role stray dogs play in communities, describing them as guardians, companions, and loyal friends who give without expecting anything in return. Sharing a series of poignant images of street dogs, she wrote, “They protect, provide company and do not demand anything in return. A blanket decision like this negatively affects every life on the street, friendly or not.”

One of the images carried a stark message: “We have been jailed! What’s happening? The Supreme Court now allows the removal of stray dogs from key public places including schools, hospitals, stations, and government buildings. Once picked up, they are shifted to shelters and cannot return to the same spot.”