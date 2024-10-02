Sonam Wangchuk detained again after ‘release’, indefinite fast continues

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, 1 October, even as their indefinite fast continues at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday, 2 October.

Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night; but as they were adamant about marching towards central Delhi, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with a few others, while other padayatris have been held at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night, 30 September, for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.