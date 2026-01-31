Sonam Wangchuk, imprisoned in Jodhpur jail, taken to gastroenterologist in AIIMS
Supreme Court directs jail authorities to have Wangchuk examined by a government specialist and submit a sealed medical report by 2 February
Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk, currently held at Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), was rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur on Saturday morning for a medical examination after falling ill, police sources said. Wangchuk was brought to the hospital under tight security around 6:30 am through the back gate.
He was initially taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Department and later examined at the Outpatient Department (OPD). After spending nearly one and a half hours at the hospital, he was returned to jail. Wangchuk had also undergone a medical check-up at AIIMS on Friday. According to hospital sources, he has been suffering from stomach-related issues and pain in multiple parts of his body, with possible links to allegedly contaminated water in Jodhpur Central Jail.
Although there were initial plans to consult PMR specialists, Wangchuk was eventually examined by a gastroenterologist in the emergency department before being escorted back to jail.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking urgent medical intervention. In her plea, filed through counsel, she highlighted that her husband has endured persistent stomach pain for several weeks due to the quality of drinking water in jail.
She alleged that specialist doctors are not visiting the jail for his treatment and requested permission for weekly medical check-ups and the supply of clean drinking water from family members.
Taking note of the petition, the Supreme Court directed the jail authorities to ensure Wangchuk is examined by a specialist doctor from a government hospital and to submit a sealed medical report by 2 February.
“Over three hearings spanning 5.5 hours on 8 January, 12 January, and 29 January 2026, the procedural lapses in @Wangchuk66’s detention order and deliberate factual errors misinterpreting his videos were laid bare. The other party will be heard on 2 February,” Geetanjali Angmo said in a post on X.
According to the jail administration, Wangchuk has been examined 21 times by jail doctors so far. He has been in judicial custody at Jodhpur Central Jail since 26 September 2025, in connection with violence in Leh, Ladakh.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines