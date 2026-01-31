Sonam Wangchuk, imprisoned in Jodhpur jail, taken to gastroenterologist in AIIMS

Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk, currently held at Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), was rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur on Saturday morning for a medical examination after falling ill, police sources said. Wangchuk was brought to the hospital under tight security around 6:30 am through the back gate.

He was initially taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Department and later examined at the Outpatient Department (OPD). After spending nearly one and a half hours at the hospital, he was returned to jail. Wangchuk had also undergone a medical check-up at AIIMS on Friday. According to hospital sources, he has been suffering from stomach-related issues and pain in multiple parts of his body, with possible links to allegedly contaminated water in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Although there were initial plans to consult PMR specialists, Wangchuk was eventually examined by a gastroenterologist in the emergency department before being escorted back to jail.